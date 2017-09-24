Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed he wished Sadio Mane well after receiving a call from the Liverpool forward in the aftermath of a horror tackle which left him with stitches in his face.

Mane was shown his marching orders in the Reds' 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium earlier in September after catching Ederson in the face with his boot as the pair contested a high ball outside the penalty area.

The former Benfica player had to be withdrawn, having appeared to hit the ground unconscious, but was deemed fit to play for City in the Champions League just four days later.

Ederson revealed the gruesome nature of his wounds on social media after the Liverpool game, but he bears no ill-feeling towards Mane.

"Yes, I had contact with him, he sent me a message," Ederson told reporters.

"I told him to stay calm, those things happen inside the pitch, it could happen anytime. I told him to not worry and wished him a good season."

He added: "I ended up having a hard hit in the face, but in the same week, I was ready to play in Champions League.

"I felt a strong kick, but I was always conscious. I knew it had been a long cut. I wanted to keep playing but, for medical issues, I couldn't keep playing.

"But I was always conscious, even if I had my face a little bit swollen. But after a week it was normal again. In the same week, I was ready to play in Champions League. I faced that game full of confidence again, without any fear and happy for the result we achieved."