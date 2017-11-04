Edinburgh 37 Ospreys 10: Jason Tovey stars as visitors badly miss Wales internationals
Less than a day after Glasgow beat Leinster in some style at Scotstoun, Edinburgh completed a Caledonian clean sweep by seeing off Ospreys in equally emphatic style.
Jason Tovey claimed 22 points and another superb attacking performance from Blair Kinghorn, who created the home side’s first two tries, helped eclipse an Ospreys side which sorely missed its Wales contingent.
Returning former skipper Magnus Bradbury’s injury-time bonus-point try rounded off an impressive night for Richard Cockerill’s men.
Edinburgh, who were also buoyed by the return of loosehead prop Rory Sutherland from long-term injury, scored 13 points after visiting scrum-half Brendon Leonard was sin-binned. They ended the game in dominant fashion, but that wasn’t how it started.
Edinburgh passed up an early chance to strike first when Tovey pushed a straightforward penalty wide of the posts after just two minutes, but they were lucky to keep a full complement of players five minutes later when wing Tom Brown clearly took out his opposite number Tom Habberfield in the air.
Not that the Ospreys complained: the resulting penalty set up a series of phases on the Edinburgh line which culminated with prop Dmitri Arhip barrelling over for the opening try.
Edinburgh soon struck back through a Tovey penalty but it was a brief respite as the Ospreys went on to ramp up the pressure. It was no surprise when a Sam Davies penalty restored the visitors’ seven-point cushion, but Kinghorn came to Edinburgh’s rescue, the big full-back making the extra man and offloading out of the tackle to Brown, and then popping up at the end of the move to go over after an offload from Cornell du Preez. Tovey’s touchline conversion made it all-square.
Edinburgh moved ahead soon after when Tovey kicked a penalty after Ospreys scrum-half Leonard was yellow-carded for a high tackle on young flanker Luke Crosbie.
With Edinburgh now in the ascendancy against their 14-man opponents, Tovey added a third penalty when the Ospreys killed the ball in a tackle on their own 22, to leave the home side leading by six points at half-time.
Kinghorn was at it again as soon as the second period kicked off. Taking the ball on halfway he went through a gap, committed the cover tackler and popped it off the floor to James Johnstone for the centre to feed scrum-half Nathan Fowles, who scampered over for the try. Leonard’s absence had cost Ospreys dear. Yet rather than steadying the ship, his return coincided with Edinburgh’s best period, with a move of almost 30 phases only ending when the Ospreys turned over the ball from an offside position at a ruck.
If the visitors did well to withstand Edinburgh at their swashbuckling best, they were to fall victim to a far more couthy gambit when Tovey threw a telegraphed dummy that wouldn’t look out of place in a Barbarians romp. Instead of being smashed, a huge gap opened in front of him, and the Welshman ambled over untouched to raucous celebrations from the crowd.
Tovey’s try on 55 minutes was followed by a raft of replacements as Edinburgh pushed for the fourth bonus-point try. For 25 minutes Ospreys dug in to deny their hosts that final vindication, but it says much for the changing face of Cockerill’s team that they never gave up. Their last-gasp try was no more than they deserved.
Scoring: Try Arhip 0-5; con S Davies 0-7; pen Tovey 3-7; pen S Davies 3-10; try Kinghorn 8-10; con Tovey 10-10; pen Tovey 13-10; pen Tovey 16-10; try Fowles 21-10; con Tovey 23-10; try Tovey 28-10; con Tovey 30-10; try Bradbury 35-0; con Tovey 37-10.
Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Fife; J Johnstone (C Dean, 63), P Burleigh, T Brown (G Bryce, 38); J Tovey, N Fowles (S Hidalgo-Clyne, 56); M Rizzo (R Sutherland, 63), N Cochrane (C Fenton, 58), S Berghan M McCallum, 66), F McKenzie (capt (L Carmichael, 63), G Gilchrist, L Crosbie, J Ritchie (M Bradbury, 3), C Du Preez.
Ospreys: D Evans; D Howells, J Hook, A Beck K Fonotia, 66), T Habberfield (L Price, 72); S Davies, B Leonard (R Morgan-Williams, 56); P James (captain (G Thomas, 52)), S Baldwin (R Thornton, 67), D Arhip, L Ashley (I Philips, 68), B Davies, O Cracknell, G Mercer, R McCuskey (J King, 45).
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire).