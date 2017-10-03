Edinson Cavani: Neymar 'row' blown out of proportion - situation 'all relaxed now'

Edinson Cavani has said the so-called ‘fall-out’ between him and Neymar was blown out of proportion, insisting the situation is “all relaxed now”.

The pair were seen clashing over spot-kick duties in last month’s 2-0 win over Lyon, and reports claim tensions remained high between the two players in Paris Saint-Germain’s dressing room.

PSG denied subsequent claims that the club offered the Uruguayan £880,000 to encourage him to step aside for Neymar, and Cavani has now spoken out in an attempt to draw a line under the matter.

He said: "It’s football stuff. Sometimes things get so big. The truth is that everyone is aware that things have become bigger than they are.

"These are things you discuss in the locker room. Everything has a solution. It’s all relaxed now.

"It is important that everyone strives for the same goal."

This follows the statement given by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s chairman president, that there had been no dispute between Cavani and Neymar.

“No, there's nothing. It's you, the media, who are making problems,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC.

