Eduok, Mensah on target as Bursaspor hold Kasimpasa

After the African duo had put the Apaches two goals ahead, they surrendered their lead to share the spoils with the Green Crocodiles

Ghana’s Bernard Mensah and Nigeria’s Emem Eduok were on target for Kasimpasa in their 2-2 draw against Bursaspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig tie.

Eduok opened scoring in the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium with a low drive in the 32nd minute after being set up Loret Sadiku, to increase his tally to two goals this campaign.

Five minutes later, Mensah fired a stunning effort to the back of net from outside the penalty area that left goalkeeper Harun Tekinno with no chance.

in the 57th minute, the hosts were reduced to ten men after Egypt’s Mahmoud Trezeguet was shown a straight red card for a foul on Ghana’s Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

Ertugrul Ersoy started the late dramatic comeback for the visitors after connecting well to Jires Kembo-Ekoko’s cross in the 89th minute.

Aziz Behich's injury time goal ensured Paul le Guen’s men took a point home from the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

While Nigeria defenders Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong were on parade for the entire duration, Mikel Agu, Agyemang-Badu, Mensah and Eduok were all replaced in the second half of the encounter.

Kasimpasa are placed 12th with 12 points in the Turkish topflight log while Bursaspor stay in fifth spot with 17 points from 11 games.