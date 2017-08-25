Eduwo wants Lobi to be positive vs. Akwa United

The Pride of Benue’s forward has told his teammates that they must go with the right attitude to beat the Promise Keepers.

Lobi Stars’ striker, Kingsley Eduwo has charged his teammates to approach their Friday tie with Akwa United with the mindset that they are going for the three points in Uyo.

The Pride of Benue are ninth on the league standings with 50 points from 35 games and Eduwo who has banged in 12 goals in the topflight this season has stated that they must be optimistic of inflicting the Promise Keepers’ first home loss of the season to them before their fans on Friday.

“We know that Uyo is a very tough side to play at this stage of the season. They are third on the league table and are capable of even doing more but we are here to surprise them and ensure they suffer their first home loss of the season. They have dropped points at home before this season and we are very optimistic of our chances on Friday,” Eduwo told Goal.

“We must be sure of our chances before embarking on the trip and having arrived Uyo with a positive mindset, we must go to the pitch and ensure that we carry out the instructions of the technical crew to the letter. We can beat Akwa United before their fans.''