Eels inflict more misery on Titans to edge closer to Finals series

It was another week to forget for the Gold Coast Titans as the Parramatta Eels cruised to a comprehensive 30-8 NRL win on Thursday.

Parramatta Eels bounced back from their shock defeat to Newcastle Knights to inflict more NRL misery on Gold Coast Titans with a 30-8 victory.

Last week the Eels became the latest side to fall victim to the resurgent Knights, but there was no chance of the Titans doing the same as the hosts piled on the points at ANZ Stadium.

Tepai Moeroa opened the scoring after 10 minutes as he barged his way through the Titans defence, before Daniel Alvaro burrowed his way over the line from close range.

They could have had a third score before the break as Kirisome Auva'a leapt full stretch to touch down in the corner, but his effort was ruled out by the TMO.

Mitchell Moses added the two conversions to give the hosts a 12-0 lead and before the hour they doubled their tally - with the help of some abject defending.

First replacement Will Smith was able to jink past and through four challenges, before Semi Radradra ran the length of the field with little challenge.

There was a brief fightback from the visitors but initially, despite being camped in the Eels' 22, they could not find a way through on another disappointing night for Neil Henry's side.

Eventually they did get on the board through Ben Nakubuwai and William Zillman, but a fifth successive defeat could not be averted as the Eels capped off a fine performance with another Smith try to keep themselves on course for the top eight.