Efe Ambrose scores in Hibernian’s rout of Ayr United

The 28-year-old defender was on song as the Hibs brushed aside the Honest Men on Tuesday

Nigeria international, Efe Ambrose was on target as Hibernian rout League one side, Ayr United 5-0 in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

The former Celtic player found the net eight minutes after the hour mark to register his first goal for Neil Lennon’s side this term.

Anthony Stokes scored the curtain raiser 20 minutes into the game and Simon Murray added the second before the first-half break.

Stokes completed his brace when he connected perfectly with Joelle Murray’s pass to power home from a tight angle.

Ambrose scored from close range to compound the woes of Ian McCall’s men in the encounter.

Deivydas Matulevicius sealed the victory for the Easter Road outfit in the 85th minutes.