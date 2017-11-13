EFL clubs to use rainbow-coloured corner flags as part of LGBT rights campaign

Rainbow-coloured corner flags will be used in an EFL first to support LGBT rights.

EFL clubs will use rainbow-coloured corner flags between November 25 and December 3 to raise awareness of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

In a league first, EFL clubs have agreed to the idea to show support for lesbian, gay, bi and transgender (LGBT) rights.

The EFL said the "rainbow-coloured corner flags sit at the heart of a wide range of activities that the EFL and its clubs will be undertaking", while it will also change its logo to a bespoke rainbow-coloured version.

Shaun Harvey, chief executive for the EFL, said: "We are proud to support Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign again for this season.

"Ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for supporters attending EFL matches remains a key priority but the EFL and our clubs are committed to providing a positive experience for all that stretches well beyond the 90 minutes of play.

"Our specific Rainbow Laces initiatives this year will see all EFL clubs come together to raise awareness of this important issue delivered through a range of activities which this season include converting all corner flags at EFL grounds up and down the country into rainbow colours.

"This follows the introduction of the bespoke EFL rainbow logo which celebrated the League's burgeoning relationship with Stonewall earlier this year.

"The campaign very much complements the ongoing work our clubs are undertaking as part of the EFL Equality Code of Practice. Whilst acknowledging there has been progress made in this area, there is still work to be done.

"We can never be complacent and that is why the EFL remains committed to supporting campaigns such as this as we continue to promote diversity and inclusivity across all areas of the game."