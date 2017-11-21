Eguma: Rivers United’s unimpressive pre-season not a problem

The handler of the Pride of Rivers is unperturbed by the club’s underwhelming pre-season results

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has downplayed their poor run in recent friendly matches, assuring that the Pride of Rivers will come good.

The 2015-16 Nigeria Professional Football League runners-up suffered defeats at the hands of Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars in their pre-season games, but Eguma insists that the aim of the ties is for building a new team.

“We have not done well in recent friendly matches but it doesn’t mean that it is the same way we are going to continue to fare by the time the season starts. We are rebuilding a new team and results like these are bound to happen at the initial stage of the preparations,” Eguma told Goal.

“The new players are yet to blend with the old ones. We decided to take part in this tournament not that we were ready but we wanted to see how far the players we have signed will go. We have seen them and shall be proceeding back home to continue with the rest of our build up.

“This is an eye opener but I am certain that Rivers United will bounce back strongly. Last season will continue to be one-off and we are not going to perform that bad again,” he concluded.

Rivers United ended last season’s Nigeria Professional Football League campaign in 15th spot after a late rally to avoid relegation.