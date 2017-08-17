Egypt’s Aly Ghazal excited with Vancouver Whitecaps adventure

The Pharaohs defender is set for a new challenge in the BC Place Stadium following his move to the MLS side

Aly Ghazal is eager to help Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer this campaign after completing his transfer move from Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

The Egypt international revealed his readiness to play in any position the coach deems fit for him as he is centered on helping the team.

The 25-year-old defender was prompted to join the Caps Blue and White following the new foreign player restrictions in the Chinese Super League which made him drop in the ranks in Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

“It is a good group and I hope I can help the team. I liked the club and was interested to move here after the coach asked me to join the club. It is a new adventure,” Ghazal told the club’s official website.

“I play as a defensive midfielder and as a central defender but I am open to playing in any position the coach wants me to play in. I will do my best to earn my position with the team.

“Everyone thinks that I haven’t been playing for six months but that is not true. I have been playing since March in China in cup games and with the second team.

“I left because I wanted to play more football but I do not regret moving there.”

Vancouver Whitecaps continue their push for a place in the MLS playoffs with an encounter against Houston Dynamo at the BC Place on August 20.