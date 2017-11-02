Egypt leave out Salah for Ghana showdown in World Cup qualifying

The Liverpool man is set to miss the encounter in Cape Coast as he has been excused by coach Hector Cuper

Egypt will be without talisman Mohamed Salah when they face Ghana in 2018 Fifa World qualifying on November 12.

The Liverpool attacker is the biggest name missing as the Pharaohs' coach Hector Cuper announced a 25-man squad for the final matchday fixture on Wednesday.

The former AS Roma man had headlined a list of 16 foreign-based players announced last month for the Ghana showdown in Cape Coast.

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia-based Mahmoud Abdel-Razik Shikabala, who was not listed in the initial roster, has been added.

In Salah's absence, Egypt will be spearheaded by Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, with support from Stoke City's Ramadan Sobhi and veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary.

Four points clear at the top, Egypt have already secured the sole Group E ticket for Russia 2018, rendering the upcoming fixture a dead rubber.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed El-Shennawy (Zamalek), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Ahli, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom, England), Omar Gaber (Basel, Switzerland), Karim Hafez (RC Lens, France), Rami Rabia (Al Ahly), Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly) Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ali Gabr (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Mahmoud Abdel-Razik Shikabala (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Kasımpasa, Turkey), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Momen Zakaria (Al Ahly) Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahly)

Forwards: Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim Kahraba (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (SC Braga, Portugal), Amr Marei (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits, South Africa)