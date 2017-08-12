Egyptian Ahmed Hegazi scores winner on West Brom debut

The Pharaohs international's goal proved decisive as Baggies overcame Cherries on Saturday

New signing Ahmed Hegazi flourished as West Bromwich Albion made a winning start to their Premier League campaign.

The Egyptian international who arrived on loan from Al Ahly this summer made an instant impression on Baggies fans as he scored the decisive goal.

Hegazy headed home a Chris Brunt free-kick after 30 minutes into the match as Albion hung on to win the match 1-0 at The Hawthorns. 

The 26-year-old came close to doubling his tally but saw his effort from close range sail over.

He then retreated to his job at the heart of West Brom’s defence where he got involved in a physical matchup with Bournemouth's  Congolese attacker Benik Afobe whom he contained admirably.

Cameroon defender Allan Nyom also featured in Albion’s backline alongside the Egyptian. 

The win capped a good week for Tony Pulis, who also agreed to a one-year contract extension 

