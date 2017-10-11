The eight Liverpool games Sadio Mane will miss with hamstring injury

Sadio Mané is one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players at Liverpool: Getty

Sadio Mané is set to be out of action for up to six weeks after the Liverpool winger sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Senegal.

The 25-year-old has already been ruled out of his side’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday, but the problem

After United, Liverpool travel to Slovenia in search of a vital, first Champions League group stage win of the season against NK Maribor.

A trip to Wembley to play Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur comes next on the following Sunday, rounding off an important week for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool welcome Huddersfield Town to Anfield at the end of October before entertaining Maribor on Merseyside at the start of November.

Klopp’s side travel to West Ham United’s London Stadium the following Saturday, where they won without Mané to call on last season, before facing the winger’s former club Southampton at Anfield.

14 Oct Manchester United (H)

17 Oct NK Maribor (A)

22 Oct Tottenham Hotspur (A)

28 Oct Huddersfield Town (H)

1 Nov NK Maribor (H)

4 Nov West Ham United (A)

18 Nov Southampton (H)

21 Nov Sevilla (A)

By the time of their Champions League trip to Sevilla, Mané should be nearing a return, with the visit of defending Premier League champions Chelsea on 25 November pencilled in for his first game back.

In all, Mané is set to miss Liverpool’s next eight games, including three crucial European fixtures.

Since his debut in August 2016 Liverpool average 2.2 Premier League goals with Mane in the team, compared to 1.6 goals in his absence.

When he went to the African Nations Cup in January, Liverpool won just once in seven matches in all competitions, yet fared better after a knee injury kept him out at the tail end of last season.