Eight Manchester United stars feature in Europa League squad of the season

Manchester United's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final: Getty Images

Manchester United have eight of their stars featured in Uefa’s squad of the season – almost half of the entire list.

United claimed their first-ever Europa League title on Wednesday night with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, with summer signings Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the goals.

And Uefa published their 18-man squad following the victory, with both men being named.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who kept his place for the final ahead of regular No 1 David De Gea, is in the squad as one of two goalkeepers, while Eric Bailly, Daley Blind and Antonio Valencia are named amongst the substitutes.

Ander Herrera, whose performance in the final has drawn interest from Barcelona, features in midfield alongside Mkhitaryan and Pogba, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic starring up front.

Chelsea’s on-loan Ajax forward Bertrand Traore also made the squad after helping the Dutch side to the final.

Uefa Europa League Squad of the Season:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Alvarez (Celta Vigo), Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind (all Manchester United), Gustavo Cabral (Celta Vigo), Jeremy Morel (Lyon), Mattijs de Ligt (Ajax)

Midfielders: Pablo Hernandez (Celta Vigo), Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (all Manchester United), Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht) Corentin Tolisso (Lyon), Amin Younes (Ajax)

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Bertrand Traore (Ajax)