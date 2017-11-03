Eileen Ash, cricket’s flying 106-year-old registers another landmark

Eileen Ash is one of the most active and adventurous centenarians in Britain - sky

An airfield in Norfolk hosted an unusual birthday celebration this week. To commemorate the occasion, Tiger Moth pilot Henry Labouchere took a mystery guest - a retired England cricketer - for a flight in one of these vintage aircraft, with Sky’s cameras in attendance.

Sports lovers of a certain age might already be thinking of David Gower and John Morris, the two pranksters who hired their own Tiger Moth to buzz Carrara Oval on the 1990-91 Ashes tour, only to find themselves nearly sent home for their perceived impertinence.

But no, we are actually talking about a player of a very different generation. Someone who was already approaching their own half-century by the time Gower was born. Eileen Ash turned 106 on Wednesday, and remains one of the most active and adventurous centenarians in Britain.

Less than two months ago, she was in the papers for passing her driving test – an event broadcast to the nation via the ITV reality show 100 Year Old Driving School. So for Ash, the switch from her beloved Mini – which she drives to yoga classes every day – to a 1941 biplane was just a small step back through the annals of British engineering.

“I absolutely loved it,” Ash said afterwards. “Better than bumpy roads in your car.” Asked whether she felt she needed a sit-down after all the adrenaline, Ash replied “No, I’d rather have a drink.” Her capacity for red wine remains so formidable, it could be the key to her longevity.

Ash achieved mini-celebrity on the back of her recent TV appearances, yet many reports didn’t even mention that she played seven Tests for England between 1937 and 1948, claiming 10 wickets at 23 apiece with her medium pace.

