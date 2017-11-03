Eileen Ash, cricket’s flying 106-year-old registers another landmark
An airfield in Norfolk hosted an unusual birthday celebration this week. To commemorate the occasion, Tiger Moth pilot Henry Labouchere took a mystery guest - a retired England cricketer - for a flight in one of these vintage aircraft, with Sky’s cameras in attendance.
Sports lovers of a certain age might already be thinking of David Gower and John Morris, the two pranksters who hired their own Tiger Moth to buzz Carrara Oval on the 1990-91 Ashes tour, only to find themselves nearly sent home for their perceived impertinence.
But no, we are actually talking about a player of a very different generation. Someone who was already approaching their own half-century by the time Gower was born. Eileen Ash turned 106 on Wednesday, and remains one of the most active and adventurous centenarians in Britain.
Less than two months ago, she was in the papers for passing her driving test – an event broadcast to the nation via the ITV reality show 100 Year Old Driving School. So for Ash, the switch from her beloved Mini – which she drives to yoga classes every day – to a 1941 biplane was just a small step back through the annals of British engineering.
“I absolutely loved it,” Ash said afterwards. “Better than bumpy roads in your car.” Asked whether she felt she needed a sit-down after all the adrenaline, Ash replied “No, I’d rather have a drink.” Her capacity for red wine remains so formidable, it could be the key to her longevity.
Ash achieved mini-celebrity on the back of her recent TV appearances, yet many reports didn’t even mention that she played seven Tests for England between 1937 and 1948, claiming 10 wickets at 23 apiece with her medium pace.
In a life as rich and long as hers, things that would define most of us are apt to pass without comment. Such as winning an Ashes Test at Blackpool’s Stanley Park, 80 years ago. Or spending the Second World War working for MI6 – a period on which she maintains a patriotic silence in any case.
On either side, she followed a less clandestine career as a regular civil servant, ploughing much of her salary back into her main hobby. Women’s cricket has only turned professional in the last couple of years, so Ash (nee Whelan) and her team-mates had to be dab hands at fundraising.
“We played a charity match during the war,” Ash explained, as she addressed the camera following her flight. “The Women’s Cricket Association v the British Legion. I raised a team, then I was carrying my bag across Liverpool Street Station and this lady came up to me and said ‘You’re disgraceful going off to play a cricket match when there’s a war on.’ I was most upset.”
As Ash concluded, “The war was a terrible waste of one’s life. I’ve been lucky, though, because I’ve had extra years over 100.” In fact, she is the oldest Test cricketer by a distance, beating South Africa’s Norman Gordon by three years. And it is hard to find a rival in the entirety of British sport. On the Wikipedia page listing sporting centenarians from around the world, Ash comes in as the eighth-oldest from 189 entries.
As for the biplane stunt, that was dreamed up by commentator Isabelle Duncan. “I saw Eileen at Lord’s this summer during the Women’s World Cup,” Duncan recalls. “She was drinking champagne in the President’s Box, and flirting with John Major. Her energy was incredible, and when she spoke about the importance of having passion and excitement in your life, I thought about the Tiger Moth.”
On the big day, any concerns over the frosty weather were assuaged when Ash arrived in an open-top sports car driven by her grandson Ben. “I enjoyed my 100th birthday,” she smiled afterwards. “But this one was better.”
