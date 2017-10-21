Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Bosz's men stunned by comeback

Peter Bosz's Borussia Dortmund saw their lead at the top of the Bundesliga cut after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund threw away a two-goal lead as a difficult week for the Bundesliga leaders culminated in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Peter Bosz's injury-hit side suffered a first defeat of their campaign against RB Leipzig in their most recent league outing, before drawing 1-1 with Champions League minnows APOEL last time out.

But goals from Nuri Sahin and Maximilian Philipp on Saturday looked set to assuage Dortmund's woes, only for Frankfurt to rally and forge a remarkable comeback, leaving the visitors just one point clear of Leipzig and three ahead of Bayern Munich, who play later in the day.

Bosz's insistence on playing a high-line backfired when goalkeeper Roman Burki – who signed a new contract at Dortmund on Friday despite making a costly error against APOEL – conceded a penalty just after the hour, Sebastien Haller converting from 12 yards.

And the comeback was complete in the 68th minute, Marius Wolf on hand to lash home his first Bundesliga goal moments after Lukas Hradecky had denied Christian Pulisic at the other end.

Both sides could have snatched all three points in the closing stages, with Burki and then Makoto Hasebe pulling off heroic blocks, as an enthralling encounter ended all square.

Frankfurt had the ball in the net 17 minutes in, only for the offside flag to cancel out Ante Rebic's effort, but it was the visitors who had the lead a minute later.

Marc Bartra, deployed at right-back due to Dortmund's defensive injury crisis, thumped in a low cross-cum-shot, with Sahin reacting sharply to prod home from 10 yards out.

Neven Subotic was caught out by Wolf as Frankfurt responded well, but Burki was out swiftly to block the forward's chip, while Haller sliced wide.