El Kanemi defeat Abia Warriors in pre-season friendly

Imama Amapakabo's men silenced their hosts in Umuahia in a friendly tie played on Friday evening

El Kanemi Warriors began their pre-season tour of five states on a winning note after defeating Abia Warriors 1-0 in a friendly match played at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ocheme Edoh's 28th minute strike proved the difference between the sides in the keenly contested affair.

El Kanemi will travel to Lafia on Saturday for a date with Nasarawa United on Sunday before proceeding to Jos to slug it out with reigning Nigeria champions, Plateau United on Monday.

They also have test games against Wikki Tourists and Yobe Desert Stars before returning back to Maiduguri for the final phase of their pre-season activities.