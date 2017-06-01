El Kanemi Warriors' Michael hails home support

The Desert Warriors are yet to suffer defeat on home soil this season, and the shot-stopper had paid tribute the club's fans

The Desert Warriors are currently second in the Nigeria Professional Football League table, three points behind leaders, Plateau United.

And are yet to drop points at the El Kanemi Stadium and the goalkeeper believes the fans' unwavering support is responsible for the impressive feat.

"To be very honest, playing in front of our home fans gives us extra motivation," Michael told Goal.

"If you look at the big teams in Europe, the fans play their role well. If you play at home, you'll see it that you aren't playing against just 11 men in the pitch but against a family.

"The fans play a major role in motivating the players to give their best. But then, playing in front of our home fans and people of Maiduguri who are very supportive gives us an extra push.

"We don't want to drop point because we also want to consistently make them happy. Their support has always given us an extra push so I think we shall keep that excellent record intact for many more seasons to come.

"I just pray that everything will continue to work out in our favour at home and on the road too," he concluded.