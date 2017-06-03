El Kanemi Warriors' Olorundare targets top spot

The Desert Warriors forward eyes a victory over relegation-threatened Bauchi Elephants so as to boost their chances of staying atop the topflight log

El Kanemi Warriors striker Dele Olorundare says they target a win against Wikki Tourists in their bid to move top of the table.

The Desert Warriors sit second in the Nigeria Professional Football League table ahead of Sunday's fixtures.

They visit the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to take on Bala Nikyu's side. And they trail league leaders, Plateau United - who also travel to Calabar to take on Enyimba - with only three points.

"We want to win this, we want to be at the top of the table. We definitely have to win a game like this if that's where we want to be," Olorundare told Goal.

"Wikki Tourists are obviously a great team, they have some good players. It's going to be a tough game, but we believe in ourselves and we know we can score goals. Now we just need to keep a clean sheet.

"We are attacking a lot and that's also why we're scoring a lot of goals. But we have to be better, we have to defend better and keep clean sheets because that's one of the most important things in football."