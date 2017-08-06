El Kanemi Warriors eye valuable points against Niger Tornadoes, says Isiaka

El Kanemi Warriors' Olawale Isiaka says his side is aiming for a favourable result against Niger Tornadoes at the Confluence Stadium on Sunday.

Having pipped Akwa United 1-0 in Maiduguri, the Ladan Bosso's men are aiming to end their poor run away and the Supersand Eagles star is confident they can pull a surprise in Lokoja.

"It is an important game for us and we need to do everything possible to ensure we get something away from home this second round," Isiaka told Goal.

"It has been tough picking points away from home but we managed to do that in the first round and need to repeat that to increase our chances of qualifying for a continental competition.

"We've been losing away and need to end it. It will not be easy but we are up to the task as we want to finish as high as possible this season.

"We are in Lokoja with the hopes of getting a favourable result against Niger Tornadoes. They are a tough and good side but we are not giving up yet with the matches left."