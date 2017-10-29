El Kanemi Warriors to hit Benin Republic for pre-season second phase

The Borno Army are set to travel to the neighbouring country as they continue preparations for the upcoming campaign under a new technical crew

El Kanemi Warriors have concluded the first phase of their pre-season activities and are set to proceed to Benin Republic to continue preparations for the 2017-18 season.

The chairman of the Borno Army, Mohammed Zannah reveals that the state government have provided the enabling environment for the management to provide adequately for their new technical crew, led by Imama Amapakabo.

He confirmed that players, coaches and other officials will leave for Benin next week for the continuation of their pre-season build up where they intend to play some friendlies.

“We have said we would like El Kanemi Warriors’ performance next season to be different from the previous seasons. We have given the coaches all the free hands and the enabling environment to pick the players that they know will take the club to the next level," Zannah told Goal.

“The first phase of the pre-season has been concluded and we have given them permission to travel to Benin for the next phase of it. They should leave early next week all things being equal.

“El Kanemi will be stronger and better next season. We are working round the clock to ensure that we raise a formidable team that can compete next season,” he added.

El Kanemi were finished sixth in the league last season and have brought in Imama Amapakabo in place of Ladan Bosso who left them at the expiration of his contract.