El Kanemi Warriors sanction Bala, Okonkwo, Haliru for indiscipline

The Borno Armies bowed in a five-goal thriller at Lobi Stars but the management has sanctioned three players for misconducts during the encounter.

El Kanemi Warriors have sanctioned Yahuza Bala, Chibuzor Okonkwo and Hashimu Haliru for varying offenses of indiscipline.

The Maiduguri based side took disciplinary actions against the trio following their misconducts in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Striker Bala got a three-match suspension and a fine of N50,000 for assaulting a referee and N10,000 for receiving a yellow card after the match.

Defender Okonkwo was handed an N20,000 fine for questioning the referee’s decision after getting a marching order, while midfielder Haliru got N40,000 fine for delaying in changing his boot.

Team's coach Ladan Bosso said the decisions were taken to curb indiscipline among the players and that the fines will be deducted from their August salaries.