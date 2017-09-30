El Kanemi Warriors set date for 2017/18 preparation, to downsize squad

Ladan Bosso's men will be back sweating it out barely a month after the end of the last season as begin preparations for the new season

El Kanemi Warriors’ players and officials will regroup on October 9 ahead of the next season's Nigeria Professional Footbll League season, a top club official disclosed.

The Borno Army’s chairman, Mohammed Zanna informed that 15 players have been told to leave the club while plans are ongoing to sign seven new ones.

He said three players will also move to the main team from the feeder team to join the 25 players retained from 40 that were with the team last season.

“We are going to resume for the next league season on October 9 and intensive training will start immediately,” Zanna told Goal.

"We were not too satisfied with how we ended the just season and we are doing everything possible to ensure that we make our people and the sports loving Governor, Ibrahim Shettima happy too. We have dropped 15 players and have retained 25 from those with us last season.

“We are not going to have more than 35 players in the coming season and we have outlined our programme with the technical crew who submitted their programme to us. We are going to sign seven new players while three will be taken from those in our feeder team.

“We are going to have a very strong team come next season because it is our plan to stick with the coaches that worked with us for the past two seasons. They already have the understanding and they can take us to the next level,” he concluded.

El Kanemi Warriors finished sixth on the league standings with 56 points from 38 games in the just ended season.