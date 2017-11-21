El-Kanemi Warriors to storm six states for pre-season preparations

The Borno Army have expressed their determination by combing some parts of the country for quality friendly matches before returning to Maiduguri

El Kanemi Warriors have prepared a robust pre-season activity that will see them travel to six cities for friendly matches before returning to Maiduguri for the final phase of their build up for the 2017-18 season..

The Borno Army finished sixth in the league standings last season. To ensure they better that mark they appointed former Enugu Rangers coach, Imama Amapakabo and have also left for Benin City for close camping exercise.

The chairman of the club, Mohammed Zannah explains that they have perfected plans to hit Owerri, Makurdi, Lafia, Jos, Bauchi and Kano respectively before returning to their base to finalize their plans for the season.

“I must say that our preparations for the season have been going on without hitches. Our new coach has been doing a good job on the team along with others in the technical crew. We are doing everything possible to ensure that we finish higher than we did last season and we in the management have done our best to approve the signing of the players approved by the technical crew,” Zannah told Goal.

“We also agreed with the technical crew for the choice of Benin for closed camping exercises. We have not stopped at that. We have approved the team’s tour of six cities for friendly matches. We are doing all these to ensure that El Kanemi Warriors are among the frontrunners next season.

“I must thank the Governor of Borno State, Kassim Shettima for graciously approving our programmes and also approving and releasing the funds needed for us to prosecute our assignments. El Kanemi Warriors will be the winner at the end of it all.”

El Kanemi Warriors have played two friendly matches since they arrived in Benin. They defeated Dynamite FC of Benin 3-0 in a one sided affair which had Suleiman Mohammed bagging a hat-trick.

But they were held to a 1-1 draw in Warri by a modest Iwere FC with Nura Mohammed Nura getting the Borno Army’s lone goal.