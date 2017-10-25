El Kanemi Warriors need two more goalkeepers to excel, says coach Suleiman

The newly appointed goalkeeper trainer is of the view that the Borno Army will be hard to beat with the inclusion of at least two goal tenders

El Kanemi Warriors goalkeeper trainer, Shuaibu Suleiman says the Borno Army still have to fortify the goalkeeping department among other changes if they are to compete in the 2017-18 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Suleiman, a member of the new Imama Amapakabo-led coaching crew, states that the addition of at least two new shot-stoppers will help prepare the team for next campaign.

“We have started work of reorganizing the team and I must state that it has been interesting. We have taken a holistic look at the players we met in the team and what I observe is that they are all good. They are all working harder to ensure that they are in the plans of the coaches," Suleiman told Goal.

“In my department I can say that we have good goalkeepers but I must state that we still need to inject at least two new goalkeepers for us to be able to compete better.

“We are in Maiduguri to prove a point and at the end of the season, we want to see a new El Kanemi team striving to regain lost glory. We are here for a purpose and we hope the results we are going to get in the regular season will justify our stay here,” he stressed.