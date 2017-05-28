Cricket: Elgar left red-faced as Somerset collapse

South Africa international Dean Elgar was left red-faced after he lost his wicket in bizarre fashion during Somerset's County Championship Division One defeat to Hampshire.

Elgar had been in fine form with the bat at Taunton on day three, as Somerset aimed to chase down their 259-run target in the second innings against Hampshire, only to be outdone in the strangest of manners.

Mason Crane delivered a wicked ball that pitched early and stayed low, deceiving Somerset's opener as it went under his bat and through his legs - skipping off the turf for a second time before hitting the base of the stumps.

Embarrassed himself, perhaps, Crane did not immediately join the celebrations, while Elgar had no choice but to swallow his pride and make his way to the pavilion.

It kick-started a swift collapse from Somerset's lower order, Crane taking a further three wickets to finish with 5-40 as Hampshire cruised to a 90-run victory.