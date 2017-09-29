Elgar looks to positives after 'anticlimactic' innings

After falling one run short of a first Test double hundred against Bangladesh, South Africa's Dean Elgar was keen to stay positive.

South Africa opener Dean Elgar reflected on an "anticlimactic" innings as he fell one run short of a first Test double century against Bangladesh.

Elgar was on 199 – a new career best in the longest format – when he lobbed Mustafizur Rahman to midwicket to miss out on the milestone before South Africa declared on 496-3.

The 30-year-old twice dropped Mushfiqur Rahim off Keshav Maharaj at slip as Bangladesh reached stumps on day two in Potchefstroom at 127-3, but he was keen to remain positive with the Proteas in a solid position.

He told a news conference: "Quite an up and down day for me personally. Mishaps are part of the game and going out for 199 is also part of the game, it's something you have to deal with and get through.

"I look at the positives in things. I still get another opportunity to get a Test double hundred, so that's fine with me. It was quite an anticlimactic day to say the least for me personally.

"We haven't had that big score for our Test side for quite some time. I think it's been a year or two since the last double hundred was scored or an innings of substance.

"I've been working hard at my game and just by luck it was my day and a half to try and get the team in a good position and personally get yourself a good score.

"Hash [Hashim Amla] was there [at slip] and he doesn't want to stand there anymore which is fine, you've got to respect what he wants, and ultimately we've got to fill that position.

"Blunders are going to happen. It doesn't make you a c**p cricketer or a rubbish fielder, it's just one of those things. But I know I've set myself extremely high standards and it's not living up to that."