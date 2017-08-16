Eli Manning believes he can play until 40

Eli Manning is confident he can play for another four years and remain in the NFL into his forties.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning believes he can play in the NFL into his forties if he stays healthy.

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has openly expressed his desire to play beyond 40 and, while elder brother Peyton Manning called it a career at 39, the 36-year-old Eli feels he can surpass his sibling.

"Yeah, I think sitting here right now, I think I can play another four years," Manning said.

"That's the way the body feels... Again with football, you don't know what's going to be the difference, how you're going to feel next year.

"And right now I still have the same enthusiasm and I'm working hard and I like doing the training and watching film and doing everything… I have to do to prepare for it.

"So I don't see it slowing down. I think until the time comes or that changes, I'm going to keep going as hard as I can."

Manning is under contract with New York through the 2019 season after signing a four-year deal worth $84 million, so he would come up a year short and require a new contract if he intends to play past 39.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, Manning is scheduled to start his 200th consecutive regular-season game in the Giants' opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10.