Elias Pelembe says Bidvest Wits are not under pressure to defend titles

The Mozambican midfielder was instrumental as the Students claimed two major trophies last season

Bidvest Wits winger Elias Pelembe is feeling fresh and excited for the new season.

The 33-year-old dispelled concernes that he could be nearing the end of his career, saying age is just a number.

“Sometimes people say now you are a little bit older, but I say age is just a number. I’m still feeling fresh and I’m excited. It’s a different season and every season I want something different. I’m very excited,” Pelembe told SowetanLive.

Pelembe played a pivotal role down the right hand side of the club's midfield as they went on to win their maiden PSL title.

He hopes to play the same role in the new season and help Wits defend their titles, as they begin their MTN8 title defence against Golden Arrows on Friday.

“We’ve been waiting and we’ve been working hard. We are so excited for the first game. It’s important for us to defend the trophy, but it’s also important to take it game by game,” Pelembe said.

“It’s more easy to think like that, because this is the first game and it’s our home game. It will be important to start with a win,” Pelembe said.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger said that they have not felt the pressure as defending champions going into the new season.

“I think there’s no pressure. It’s normal that you want to win when you go to a game. We are not thinking like that and we are taking it game by game. Let’s see what will happen,” Pelembe said.

Since arriving in 2007, Pelembe has made 269 appearances, contributing 36 goals in all competitions in the PSL.