Elliot Daly earns Lazarus nickname by England team-mates after miraculous recovery

Elliot Daly’s remarkable recovery from a knee injury that threatened his participation in England’s autumn Tests has earned him a new nickname in Eddie Jones’s squad: Lazarus.

The Lions wing was diagnosed with a tear to the medial ligament in his right knee just 10 days ago, only to return to full training on Monday, and is now ready to take his place in the starting XV against Argentina tomorrow.

Some of his England team-mates were more than a little surprised not only that he returned to the camp this week but was also fully fit.

“I didn’t know he was coming in this week,” said Jonathan Joseph, revealing Daly’s new Lazarus nickname. “I rocked up on Sunday and there he was. It was great to see him and he’s been good all week. I’m sure he’ll play well on Saturday.

“It was great to see him. Obviously Elliot’s a great player, everyone knows his form and what he’s capable of doing.”

Daly has surprised the England camp with his rapid recovery Credit: Getty Images