Elliot Daly makes miraculous recovery from injury and will start for England against Argentina
Elliot Daly will complete a remarkable recovery when he is named in the England starting line-up to face Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.
Daly had been expected to miss all three Tests of the autumn campaign after tearing ligaments in his knee while playing for Wasps in their Premiership victory over Northampton Saints on Oct 28.
However the Lions wing joined up with the squad on Sunday after missing out on the warm-weather training camp in Portugal as a replacement for Jonny May, who suffered a hamstring injury.
The 25 year-old is now expected to be named as part of a back three of Mike Brown and fellow Lions Test player Anthony Watson after coming through unscathed in training this week.
“He is fit and available for selection,” said Steve Borthwick, the England assistant coach. “The right thing for Elliot to do was not to be in Portugal because, after the knock he took, it needed to be fully investigated and do what he needed to do.
“When he came in on Sunday he was very positive and had already done a lot of work and has trained really well this week.”
Daly is expected to be one of six Lions players named in the side although it is thought that both Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje are among two senior figures expected to be rested for the first of three autumn Tests.
Ben Youngs and George Ford are expected to be the half-back pairing with Alex Lozowski in strong contention for the inside centre berth alongside Jonathan Joseph.
Dylan Hartley will captain the side in a front row that is expected to see a start for Ellis Genge and Dan Cole while George Kruis and Courtney Lawes are likely to form the second row pairing.
Sam Underhill is set to make his Twickenham debut on the openside flank alongside Chris Robshaw and Nathan Hughes at No 8.
Jones had previously suggested he would rest several of his Lions Test players but Watson said on Wednesday that there was no sign of fatigue in the squad.
“Absolutely not, I don’t think there’s any case of anyone saying they are tired or anything like that,” said Watson.
“A few guys were managed back into club rugby and had normal pre-seasons, so that probably helped them as well. I had last week in Portugal and Bath have been great with me in terms of managing my load, so there’s no case of fatigue with anyone in the camp that I have heard of.
“I feel like a learned a lot from the tour; from playing with some of those stars like Johnny Sexton and Liam Williams and those guys who have very contrasting approaches. That’s definitely something I learnt from the tour; that there’s no right or wrong ways of approaching games, it’s just what suits you I guess.
“Argentina have got a very good scrum and on the back of that they’ve got backs who like to off-load and play some very attractive rugby. So from our point of view it’s important that we get our defence right and when we get the opportunity to attack, we are ruthless and take our opportunities.”
England (probable):M Brown; A Watson, J Joseph, A Lozowski, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; E Genge, D Hartley, D Cole, G Kruis, C Lawes, C Robshaw, S Underhill, N Hughes.