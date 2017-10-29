Elliot Daly and Matt Mullan ruled out of England training camp to throw their autumn internationals into doubt

Wasps centre Elliot Daly and prop Matt Mullan will both miss England’s training camp in Portugal ahead of the autumn internationals after they suffered injuries this weekend in the victory over Northampton Saints.

Eddie Jones’ squad will fly-out to the Algarve on Sunday night ahead of a specific training programme on the beaches of south Portugal, but the 34-man line-up that he named last Thursday will be two short after Daly and Mullan withdrew from the trip to undergo further treatment.

Daly did not return for the second half of Wasps’ 38-22 victory over Northampton after suffering a knee injury in the first period, while Mullan was forced off soon after with an elbow injury.

Both players will undergo scans in the coming days before a return date can be determined, though they have not yet been ruled out of the autumn internationals.

However, there was good news in that Northampton fly-half-cum-centre Piers Francis has been passed fit for the training camp, having also been forced off due to an ankle knock on the Franklin’s Gardens encounter.

Jones is already unable to call on Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola and Exeter Chiefs wing Jack Nowell, two players who have featured regularly throughout his reign as England head coach, while Worcester centre Ben Te’o, Harlequins back-row Jack Clifford and Leicester Tigers back Manu Tuilagi are also sidelined.

The absentees do not stop there, with Quins pair Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler currently suspended and subsequently left out of the training camp in Portugal, although the former will become available for the second autumn international against Australia, should Jones call him up to the squad.

England begin their autumn internationals against Argentina on 11 November.