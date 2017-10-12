Elliot Daly planning to impose himself on Wasps' Champions Cup opener against Ulster

Wasps’ current predicament reminds a few around the club of 2011/12 campaign, when an extraordinary spate of injuries required newly-appointed director of rugby Dai Young to use emerging youngsters Joe Launchbury and Elliot Daly in the first team.

Daly flitted across the backline early in his career, and has had to prepare for an unfamiliar role in recent weeks as well.

With twin playmakers Danny Cipriani and Jimmy Gopperth absent for the visit to Allianz Park on Sunday, Wasps’ regular outside centre - a Test wing for the British and Irish Lions - was covering for stand-in fly-half Rob Miller.

“I hadn’t played 10 since maybe Under-16s at school,” he said earlier this week. “I was very keen for it, though.”

Despite his enthusiasm and diligence - Daly took extra time to make notes on lineouts before the trip to Saracens - it proved too difficult to improvise against the European champions during a 38-19 loss.

A fourth consecutive Premiership defeat for Wasps has plunged them to 10th in the domestic table, so the Champions Cup comes as a refreshing change. But it is not as good as a rest. Gopperth, Launchbury and Nathan Hughes are named to face Ulster. Still, the opening pool-stage assignment looks excruciatingly tough just five days after their last outing.

