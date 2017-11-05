Elliot Daly recalled by England after recovering from injury ahead of Argentina Test
Elliot Daly is in contention to make an early return to action and could play a part in England’s opening autumn international against Argentina this weekend after returning to training to ease Eddie Jones’ injury concerns.
The England head coach faced going into this Saturday’s encounter at Twickenham without three international-standard wings in Jack Nowell, Jonny May and Daly, with Semesa Rokoduguni and Denny Solomona set to start the first match of the autumn programme.
But Daly will return to camp on Monday and is in with a chance of recovering from the knee injury that he suffered while on Wasps duty in time to start this weekend, with Jones due to name his squad on Thursday morning.
The 25-year-old British and Irish Lion suffered a knee injury in the Champions Cup victory over Harlequins two weeks’ ago, but he has recovered much quicker than initially proposed and has been brought back into the England fold at the earliest opportunity.
He joins May in the 33-man squad for Test week, although the Leicester Tigers wing looks set to miss the clash with the Pumas as he nurses the hamstring injury that he suffered during last week’s training camp in Portugal that also claimed Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, with the 18-year-old remaining with his club to continue his recovery.
Although Daly will return to England’s training base at Pennyhill Park on Monday, he will only link up with half of the squad as Jones will take his forwards to Bristol where they will train against the Wales back under the guidance of Warren Gatland. Jones has decided to take 15 players for the session, which will focus on scrums and lineout drills in live conditions that replicate the intensity of a Test match, although hooker Tom Dunn, lock Nick Isiekwe and back-rows Zach Mercer and Sam Simmonds will remain at Pennyhill Park for a separate training schedule that suggests they will not be included this weekend.
Jones has also resisted the urge to call-up recently-signed Sale Sharks wing Marland Yarde, who he admitted remains in contention for selection despite his messy departure from Harlequins. Yarde was forced out of the south-west London club after missing three training sessions this season without reason, and decided to join Sale mid-campaign in a bid to secure first-team rugby and keep his England hopes alive.
Jones stressed that he is still in his thinking, but wanted to check on the 27-year-old’s state of mind before bringing him back into the national team.