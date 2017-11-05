Elliot Daly recalled by England after recovering from injury ahead of Argentina Test

Elliot Daly is in contention to make an early return to action and could play a part in England’s opening autumn international against Argentina this weekend after returning to training to ease Eddie Jones’ injury concerns.

The England head coach faced going into this Saturday’s encounter at Twickenham without three international-standard wings in Jack Nowell, Jonny May and Daly, with Semesa Rokoduguni and Denny Solomona set to start the first match of the autumn programme.

But Daly will return to camp on Monday and is in with a chance of recovering from the knee injury that he suffered while on Wasps duty in time to start this weekend, with Jones due to name his squad on Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old British and Irish Lion suffered a knee injury in the Champions Cup victory over Harlequins two weeks’ ago, but he has recovered much quicker than initially proposed and has been brought back into the England fold at the earliest opportunity.

He joins May in the 33-man squad for Test week, although the Leicester Tigers wing looks set to miss the clash with the Pumas as he nurses the hamstring injury that he suffered during last week’s training camp in Portugal that also claimed Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, with the 18-year-old remaining with his club to continue his recovery.

Elliot Daly was a doubt for the autumn internationals (Getty) More