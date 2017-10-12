Elliott's six-game ban restored by court

The lengthy court battle between the NFL and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott turned in favour of the league on Thursday.

The lengthy court battle between the NFL and Elliott turned in favour of the league on Thursday, as the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in in New Orleans vacated his preliminary injunction, all but restoring his ban.

The U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas ruled in September that the NFL did not give Elliott a fair hearing for his suspension even before arbitrator Harold Henderson's final ruling, thus granting him a preliminary injunction and allowing him to play.

But the Court of Appeals ruled against the injunction, overruling the district court's decision. The Fifth Circuit stated that Elliott and the NFLPA filed their lawsuit prematurely, going against the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Elliott's side will now have to refile an injunction in the Southern District of New York, if they are to continue to fight the suspension stemming from a domestic violence allegation.

The Cowboys are on a bye week, and Elliott is now scheduled to miss games against the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. He would then return to face the Redskins on November 30.

With Elliott likely out, running back Alfred Morris will be inserted into the starting lineup with Darren McFadden spelling him. The loss of Elliott comes as a blow to the Cowboys (2-3), but the experienced offensive line should give Morris plenty of running room.