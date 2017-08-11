Elliott set to appeal six-game NFL ban

After being served with a six-game suspension, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to appeal the ban.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is to appeal a six-match ban over allegations he assaulted a former girlfriend.

Elliott was never charged over the 2016 incident, but a panel of advisers recruited by the NFL during its year-long investigation found him in breach of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

The investigation heard evidence from numerous witnesses, including Elliott's former girlfriend and Elliott himself.

And a decision was taken on Friday to ban Elliott from the opening six games of the season, an NFL statement reading: "After reviewing the record, and having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy."

But Elliott has questioned the league's evidence and indicated that he will appeal a sanction that will see him miss matches against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

"The NFL's findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it 'cherry picks' so-called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence," read a statement from his representatives.

"During the upcoming weeks and through the appeal, a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light."