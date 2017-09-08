Elliott wins injunction from Texas court, will play for duration of lawsuit

Originally handed a six-game suspension, Ezekiel Elliott could now play the entire regular NFL season as his lawsuit progresses.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has won his injunction with a Texas court on Friday, and he will play NFL throughout the duration of the lawsuit.

That means the Cowboys star and 2016 Pro Bowler could play the entire regular season as his suit progresses.

Elliott was handed a six-game ban last month for violating the NFL's player conduct policy.

The ruling followed a year-long NFL investigation into domestic violence accusations made against Elliott by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Elliott denies the allegations and was never charged.

The United States District Court in the Eastern District of Texas ruled that the NFL did not give Elliott a fair hearing.

"The question before the Court is merely whether Elliott received a fundamentally fair hearing before the arbitrator. The answer is he did not," the Preliminary Injunction Order stated.

"The Court finds, based upon the injunction standard, that Elliott was denied a fundamentally fair hearing by Henderson's refusal to allow [Tiffany] Thompson and [Roger] Goodell to testify at the arbitration hearing.

"Their absence effectively deprived Elliott of any chance to have a fundamentally fair hearing. The Court grants the request for preliminary injunction."

According to Gaming and Sports attorney Daniel Wallach, the NFL "will immediately file a notice of appeal, and may ask the Fifth Circuit to grant an emergency stay of Judge Mazzant's order."

Elliott was already cleared to suit up against the New York Giants on Sunday. Now, with the injunction granted, the 22-year-old's suspension will be temporarily lifted.

The NFLPA issued a release shortly after the court ruling.

"Commissioner discipline will continue to be a distraction from our game for one reason: because NFL owners have refused to collectively bargain a fair and transparent process that exists in other sports," the release stated.

"This 'imposed' system remains problematic for players and the game, but as the honest and honourable testimony of a few NFL employees recently revealed, it also demonstrates the continued lack of integrity within their own League office."