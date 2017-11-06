Ellis Genge enters Test frame after scrumming down against Wales

Ellis Genge, the Leicester loosehead, was at the heart of the ­unprecedented 40-minute Anglo-Welsh scrummaging session that took place at Clifton College on Monday morning as he looks to force his way into the reckoning for the Old Mutual Wealth series that starts against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Genge was part of a 14-man ­England contingent who went head-to-head with their Wales counterparts in what was described as a session with “edge” and ­“intent” as the packs went through a dozen scrums and 16 line-outs.

England had a full-on gym session beforehand to get in the mood, also practising on the scrum machine before going into the live ­session. With referee, Nigel Owens, overseeing matters, there were no bust-ups as the rivals locked horns.

“There was an edge and extra ­intensity but it was a good session, honours even,” said Owens.

There was little scope for either side driving the other scrum into the turf as the school pitches cut up after weekend rain. England chopped and changed their personnel, with Wales No 8 Toby Faletau reporting that it took them out of their comfort zone.

“It was fairly professional, straight down the line,” said tighthead prop Dan Cole. “There was no mauling, so it was tame in that ­regard. We got out of it what we needed to get out of it. It was good because it was competitive – the line-out defence and that sort of stuff. It was probably a draw ­because the pitch gave way. The pitch was quite heavy.

“Nobody got pushed off their ball. Each team won their ball ­because you couldn’t really chase your feet. Up to the point where you had to move your feet, it was good.”

Cole has a particular interest in the burgeoning progress of Leicester team-mate Genge. It is only 18 months since the fiery 22-year-old got his call into the international fold, despite only one start for Leicester after moving there from Bristol. Genge was back on home soil even if, as Cole pointed out, the college was “not in the same postcode” as Genge’s upbringing in the city. He has a great chance to make a mark on the international scene this autumn, with Joe Marler suspended for the Pumas match, Matt Mullan ruled out through injury and Lions prop Mako Vunipola due a rest after his summer exertions in New Zealand.

Genge, who was something of a loose cannon with his volatile temperament when he first emerged, has matured. He started both Tests against the Pumas in Argentina in June.

“Ellis has come on this year,” said Cole. “He plays on the edge but rarely goes over it. He brings physicality. Look at his improvement in the last 12-18 months. He obviously has the physical make-up – strong and powerful. He chats in scrums with the opposition, he is vocal around the field. That is his mentality, how he plays the game.

“As long as it doesn’t distract him – that’s the job we have, to make sure he is on task. You want him to be on edge but not go over it. Yes [he’s ready for it]. Look at his form in the Premiership. He has been outstanding. Ellis is here on merit. A run of games here in this kind of competitive environment at Twickenham will do him good.”

Scrum coach Neal Hatley is looking for a 15-20 per cent improvement in England’s work at the set-piece over the next two years to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in ­Japan. England have a good pool of looseheads but the hope is that Genge will develop in the same manner as Andrew Sheridan, ­another former Bristol player who became one of England’s most destructive scrummagers.

“We’d like to think so [that he could become like Sheridan],” said Hatley. “He is 22, so the scope for improvement is massive. He’s got to keep his head down and keep working but he’s starting to understand how important the set-piece is. He’s got a real taste for it at the moment.”

Hatley has been charged with improving England’s scrum in much the transformative manner that New Zealand scrum coach Mike Cron has done with the All Blacks. Former France hooker Marc Dal Maso, who worked with Eddie Jones in Japan, will join up with the squad next week prior to the game against Australia. The Toulon forwards coach has a three-day-a-year contract with England, although Hatley has twice visited him in France, where the pair had a late-night scrummaging tutorial in a hotel lobby.

“I was scrummaging at 12.30am in the hotel’s foyer in Toulon,” said Hatley. “He’s that passionate about what he does. It’s brilliant for me. We keep challenging the players to keep learning. It would be hypocritical of me if I don’t try to do something to improve my ­knowledge.”