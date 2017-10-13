Ellis Genge interview: Leicester Tigers prop talks violence, aggression and why he is always angry
There is a scene in the Avengers franchise where Bruce Banner, the alter ego of the Incredible Hulk, is asked how he unleashes his inner green monster. “That’s my secret,” he replies. “I’m always angry.”
This too would appear to be the case with Ellis Genge, the Leicester Tigers prop who has left a comparable path of destruction since being unleashed on the Premiership last year. Channelling aggression is among rugby’s trickiest arts. Being passive is not an option, yet as Kyle Sinckler’s recent seven-week suspension for gouging Michael Paterson demonstrates, it is an easly line to overstep in the heat of battle.
Genge arrived at Welford Road as a one-man cloud of red mist. Growing up on the Knowle West estate in Bristol, Genge was naturally drawn to confrontation. As such, rugby was a perfect vehicle. “I was quite a temperamental kid and a lot of my mates didn’t understand why I was angry all the time,” Genge said. “Rugby was a good way to suppress emotion.”
That fury still drives every bone-rattling tackle and earth-shaking carry. Earlier this season again Northampton, Genge left England captain Dylan Hartley and two other defenders strewn on the floor, which led Alastair Eykyn, the BT Sport commentator, to compare him to “a baby rhino with a dart up its backside.”
Posh boy thug— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 12, 2017
Stone-Genge
Te'o totalled
Our top five hits of the @premrugby season so far... pic.twitter.com/vDtmhqzZzc
Yet Genge admits that he let emotion get the better of him last season which finished with him starting back-to-back Tests for England against Argentina. An extra year’s maturity has helped. So too the arrival of Matt O’Connor as the Tigers’ director of rugby, who has applied a slighter tighter leash on the west country tyro.
“Last season I jumped a few spots due to Marcos Ayerza and Micky Rizzo injuries and maybe I filled that gap with ferocity and emotion instead of doing my job,” Genge said. “I probably let the team come unstuck a bit. Matt wants me to do what I am good at and that is carry and be good at the basics like the breakdown and scrum and line-out. To do that, I can’t be frothing at the mouth.
“Every time I carry, I am still aggressive but I needed to cut down on the niggle and stupid penalties which impacts the team. I have to achieve my best and need to be playing well. I don’t need to calm down; it’s just the stupid stuff off the ball that I have to try and eradicate during the game.”
A reputation for hot-headedness means that Genge frequently finds himself a magnet for opposition wind-up merchants. “It doesn’t bother me mate,” Genge said. “I have had worse down the off-licence. It is rugby. You can’t do anything to each other.”
Asked what happens down his local offie, Genge replies with thinly-veiled menace: “Come down and find out. Get a newspaper, pick and mix.”
His personal ambition is even more apparent. “I want to be the best player in the world in my position,” Genge said. “That is why you play professional sport.”
Certainly O’Connor is convinced Genge has the raw ingredients to fulfil that goal. “You see it around the world what a world-class prop looks like, and they look something like that,” O’Connor said. “That is the prototype you would like to have. His aggression in contact, whether it is carrying the ball, defensively, in the clean-out he is fantastic. His scrummaging is brilliant. He is a good athlete. He moves well. He covers the ground well.”
Eddie Jones, the England head coach, recognised those attributes early by taking him on the 2016 tour to Australia after just 121 minutes of Premiership rugby. Nevertheless, Genge faces a mighty battle against fellow looseheads Joe Marler and Mako Vunipola for a place in the autumn international series. The next two rounds of Champions Cup matches represent a final chance to affect that pecking order, starting with Leicester’s assignment away to Racing 92 on Saturday afternoon.
“You have got to thrive on the pressure and that is what European rugby is all about,” Genge said.
It is not just a proving ground for Genge himself but the whole club. Last season the Tigers suffered humiliating defeats to Munster, Glasgow and Racing, which would account for the departures of coaches Richard Cockerill as well as Aaron Mauger.
“We have put some pride back in the jersey,” Genge said. “Twelve months ago, we had lost six on the bounce and we had some heavy defeats in Europe too.
“It’s about just getting a win because it is knock-out rugby. We go to France twice this year so we have a big emphasis on starting well in the first 20 minutes. They will be confident after what we took their last year – it must have been the jet lag!”