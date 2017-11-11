Ellyse Perry's double-ton for Aussies 'one of best things' England's Heather Taylor has seen in an Ashes Test
England captain Heather Knight hailed Ellyse Perry's double-century as "one of the best things" she had seen in an Ashes Test as Australia took control in Sydney.
Perry made 213 not out, a record score for an Australian woman, as the hosts declared on 448 for nine for a 168-run first-inning lead at North Sydney Oval.
England openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield reached 40 without loss in reply but the focus afterwards was on Perry's knock.
"She batted very well, stuck to her game plan and gave us pretty much no chances," said Knight.
"It was one of the best things I've seen in an Ashes Test match and she's obviously put the game firmly in their favour."
Perry hit 26 fours and a six in her 374-ball innings, even managing to refocus after she thought she had hit Laura Marsh for six when on 194 only for replays to show the ball fell a couple of feet short.
She said: "I had an amazing time out there today batting with all the girls and just taking in what was such a special day, just a really great event for women's cricket.
"Really nice to be out there for the day and I had a lot of fun."
England faced have at least to bat through to earn a draw on the final day.
England's women play no domestic red-ball cricket and Knight admitted that makes their task tougher.
"It's something we're not used to, to be out there for that amount of time and seamers to be in their fourth spells," she said.
"Laura Marsh bowled (44) overs and when you don't play much Test cricket or much multi-format domestic stuff, it is difficult.
"I'd hate to see no Test cricket played in the women's game, you'd miss out on innings like Ellyse's there. We don't get to play it very often so if some form of domestic multi-innings cricket were introduced, I think it would raise the skill levels."
Perry, 27, had a previous test best of 71, and her highest previous international score was an unbeaten 95 in a one-dayer against South Africa last year.
Perry went to the crease with Australia at 54-2 in reply to England's first innings of 280, and her composed innings ushered the hosts to a 168-run lead at North Sydney Oval ahead of the final day.
Perry's 213 not out beat Karen Rolton's Australian record of 209 not out - against England in 2001 - for the highest score in a women's test. It was the third-highest in the history of women's tests, behind only Kiran Baluch's 242 for Pakistan against the West Indies in 2004 and Mithali Raj's 214 for India against England in 2002.
Australia leads the women's Ashes series after winning two of the three one-day internationals. The four-day test in Sydney will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.