Ellyse Perry's double-ton for Aussies 'one of best things' England's Heather Taylor has seen in an Ashes Test

England captain Heather Knight hailed Ellyse Perry's double-century as "one of the best things" she had seen in an Ashes Test as Australia took control in Sydney.

Perry made 213 not out, a record score for an Australian woman, as the hosts declared on 448 for nine for a 168-run first-inning lead at North Sydney Oval.

England openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield reached 40 without loss in reply but the focus afterwards was on Perry's knock.

"She batted very well, stuck to her game plan and gave us pretty much no chances," said Knight.

"It was one of the best things I've seen in an Ashes Test match and she's obviously put the game firmly in their favour."

Perry hit 26 fours and a six in her 374-ball innings, even managing to refocus after she thought she had hit Laura Marsh for six when on 194 only for replays to show the ball fell a couple of feet short.

She said: "I had an amazing time out there today batting with all the girls and just taking in what was such a special day, just a really great event for women's cricket.

"Really nice to be out there for the day and I had a lot of fun."

England faced have at least to bat through to earn a draw on the final day.

England's women play no domestic red-ball cricket and Knight admitted that makes their task tougher.

"It's something we're not used to, to be out there for that amount of time and seamers to be in their fourth spells," she said.

"Laura Marsh bowled (44) overs and when you don't play much Test cricket or much multi-format domestic stuff, it is difficult.

"I'd hate to see no Test cricket played in the women's game, you'd miss out on innings like Ellyse's there. We don't get to play it very often so if some form of domestic multi-innings cricket were introduced, I think it would raise the skill levels."