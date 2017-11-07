Who else will join Muhoroni Youth in lower league?
Three teams are still in contention for survival in what is becoming a tight relegation race for the 2017 Kenyan Premier League.
Former champions, Mathare United find themselves sweating for a stay at the top tier league next season, alongside Thika United and Western Stima.
The bottom four is sealed by the already relegated Muhoroni Youth from Kisumu County. But Western Stima, also from Kisumu County, find themselves in a bad situation as they stare at the possibility of joining their county mates at the grass as relegation battle moved down to the wire.
Mathare United picked maximum points against Nzoia Sugar.
All the three teams picked a point last weekend to throw open the survival series to the tail end of the league with everyone fighting not to join Muhoroni Youth in the lower National Super League.
Mathare United registered a vital 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar last Sunday same as Thika United, who stunned former champions, Tusker FC by a similar margin to revive their chances of staying afloat. Stima, on the other hand, picked a point in a draw against Ulinzi Stars.
Mathare United and Thika United just need a single win in one of the remaining two fixtures to tentatively survive the chop.
Football Kenya Federation and Kenyan Premier League are yet to agree on the number of teams to be relegated. FKF want three teams to drop to the National Super League while KPL insists that only two will be relegated.
GONE! Muhoroni Youth have already been relegated.
Should the two bodies agree on three teams to drop, then Mathare United and Thika United must not only win their next two matches but win by a bigger margin.
Stima, however, must reap all the available six points and hope that Mathare United and Thika stumble in at least one outing in order to stand mathematical chances of surviving in the top flight.
Both Mathare United and Thika United have 35 points, three clear of Western Stima, who are sitting 17th with 32 points while Muhoroni Youth are bottom with 25 points after 32 rounds of matches.