Who else will join Muhoroni Youth in lower league?

Three teams are still in contention for survival in what is becoming a tight relegation race for the 2017 Kenyan Premier League.

Former champions, Mathare United find themselves sweating for a stay at the top tier league next season, alongside Thika United and Western Stima.

The bottom four is sealed by the already relegated Muhoroni Youth from Kisumu County. But Western Stima, also from Kisumu County, find themselves in a bad situation as they stare at the possibility of joining their county mates at the grass as relegation battle moved down to the wire.

Mathare United picked maximum points against Nzoia Sugar.

All the three teams picked a point last weekend to throw open the survival series to the tail end of the league with everyone fighting not to join Muhoroni Youth in the lower National Super League.