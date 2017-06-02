Embarrassed Basilashvili determined to learn from Nadal thrashing

It was a day to forget at the French Open for Nikoloz Basilashvili, but he is determined to learn from the humbling against Rafael Nadal.

Nikoloz Basilashvili admitted his straight-sets defeat to Rafael Nadal left him embarrassed, but vowed to use the humiliation to help him improve in the future.

The Georgian was thoroughly outclassed on Court Philippe-Chatrier by the nine-time French Open champion, Nadal emphatically winning 6-0 6-1 6-0 in 90 minutes.

It took Basilashvili 37 minutes to register his first winner of the match as Nadal dominated, in fact the world number 63 only managed to get on the board in the 12th game.

That was a brief positive for him, though, as Nadal quickly resumed total control with some crisp passing shots and deft drops.

For Basilashvili it was a disappointing end to a tournament that had seen him beat two higher-ranked opponents in Gilles Simon and Viktor Troicki, but he is determined to learn from it.

"The score is quite embarrassing but I have to accept it," he told his post-match media conference.

"And also it gives me a lot of motivation for the future to keep working hard. As I said, I have a lot of things to improve.

"He's much, much better player than I am obviously. And it's going to take a lot of work if I want to play on centre court and play good match against him.

"And also his game is something very difficult to handle and to come up with something from my game."

He added: "I mean, it's very good experience for me, because I'm 25 years old and I think I have a lot of things to improve physically, mentally, and technical-wise also.

"So I'm just going to take it as a plus for now that I get a very good experience on the centre court, and I'm going to use it for the future for the good experience."