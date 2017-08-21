Emeka Eze joins Sturm Graz from Rovaniemen

Emeka Friday Eze has joined Austrian Bundesliga side, Sturm Graz from Finland outfit, Rovaniemen Palloseura after he put pen to paper on a two-year contract with an option of an extension.

While announcing the arrival of the attacker, the club’s managing director of sports, Gunter Kreissl is confident that the Nigerian will help the team with his speed and technique.

"Emeka brings an extraordinary technique, speed, and further robustness into our offensive game and should make us even more unpredictable,” Kreiss told club website.

“At the age of 20, he is a young player, the new entry arrived already and has passed the medical checks.”

The forward will be expected to hit the ground running when Franco Foda’s men welcome Salzburg to the UPC-Arena in the Austrian top-flight encounter on August 27.