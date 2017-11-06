Emenalo leaves Chelsea role

Michael Emenalo has resigned from his position as Chelsea's technical director.

The former Nigeria international joined the Blues in 2007, but has now called time on his association with the club as speculation continues to rage over the future of manager Antonio Conte.

"This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club," he told Chelsea's website as his resignation was announced.

"I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made. I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar."

Reports prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday claimed that Carlo Ancelotti was being lined up to replace Conte, and Emenalo's departure is only likely to further highlight the tense atmosphere behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

And Conte admitted he is disappointed to see Emenalo go as he thanked him for his help in last year's Premier League title win.

"I am very sorry to see Michael leave Chelsea, and I would like to thank him for all his help and support since I arrived at this club," he said. "I have enjoyed working with him very much, we celebrated a Premier League title together in May, and I wish him the very best for the future."

Emenalo was heavily involved with the club's scouting department, and a largely barren summer saw them miss out on a number of Conte's first-choice signings.

The Italian was keen to secure Romelu Lukaku from Everton before the striker eventually joined Manchester United, while Chelsea were also unable to complete a deal for Juventus' Alex Sandro.