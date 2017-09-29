Emery looking for PSG's plan B

Paris Saint-Germain need to find a plan B as they will not always be able to play their attacking 4-3-3 formation, says Unai Emery.

Unai Emery believes a 4-3-3 system will get the best out of his Paris Saint-Germain squad, but knows they must be able to show versatility.

With Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in PSG's ranks they possess one of the most potent strike forces in Europe, with all three having made an impact this season.

Between them they have 18 goals in all competitions, proving Emery's formation is helping to bring the best out of his key trio.

However, the Spaniard acknowledges they will not always be able to play in such an attacking way.

"We are prepared to work with different systems," he said. "The 4-3-3 is the main system we use, it is a great for keeping possession and applying pressure.

"But after that we need to have another system for different matches.

"Most importantly, it's getting the balance and positioning on the pitch with and without the ball."

Thiago Motta plays a pivotal role in anchoring the PSG midfield, but he may not feature against Bordeaux this weekend after suffering a minor knee injury.

"Thiago Motta was hit on the knee, we'll assess him later to see if he will be in the group or not," said Emery.

Giovani Lo Celso could come in to replace the Italian in midfield after impressing Emery in his seven substitute appearances this season.

"We are very pleased with Lo Celso," Emery added. "If he continues with these performances he will have the option to play more minutes.

"He works well, with great humility and always thinks of the team.

"He can come in and he's ready to play."