Emery: PSG are working to sign Wendel

Reports suggest that a deal has already been brokered to bring the 20-year-old midfielder to Paris but the coach says it is something "for the future"

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery has confirmed that his side are seeking to confirm a deal to sign Wendel.

The 20-year-old Fluminense man is regarded as one of the brightest talents playing in the Brazilian top flight currently and has attracted a number of top European sides to follow him.

PSG, though, appear to be leading the chase as they seek to bolster their group of Brazilians, which includes Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Dani Alves and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar.

“It’s something the club is working on,” Emery confirmed in the pre-match press conference before PSG’s Champions League meeting with Celtic on Wednesday. “I’ve spoken to sporting director Antero Henrique about it, but it’s for the future and I’m focused on the present.”

Reports suggest a deal could be concluded for a fee in the region of €10 million.

He could prove a replacement for Javier Pastore, who has been linked with Sevilla, Roma and Inter due to a lack of game time in Paris.

Meanwhile, Emery also confirmed that Thiago Motta has undergone knee surgery and faces a spell on the sidelines as a consequence.