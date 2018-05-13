Emery rates himself a seven out of 10 for work at PSG

Unai Emery rated himself a seven out of 10 for the work he has done during two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard left Sevilla in 2016 to take up the job in the French capital, where he has since won Ligue 1 and claimed consecutive triumphs in both the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

But the Champions League success so desperately craved by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has eluded him and, with his tenure coming to an end after next weekend's final game, reports suggest Thomas Tuchel will be the man charged with achieving that objective.

Speaking after his last home match at the helm, which saw PSG presented with the top-flight trophy following a 2-0 loss to Rennes which ruined their 41-game unbeaten run in the league at the Parc des Princes, Emery said: "I am very happy with how the things went during my time at the club.

"Little by little we have improved the club and for what's coming next season, I am sure that the club will choose someone who will do a great job, no doubt about that.

"I do not have any preference for the next manager, the club has to decide. Me, I am going take it easy, I am very happy about all the things that have happened to me.

"So many things have been positive, and I also take the negative things as it helps in the growing process of the club, but also mine. So I'll take it easy from now, see how things go, and then take a decision.

"I have made my way in the context that occurred and I think it was positive. So I would give myself a seven, yes, a seven out of 10 of course. I think it's the right mark for me."

Elaborating further on some of the positives, the 46-year-old added: "Well I improved my French, I am feeling closer towards Paris itself, I now know how the sentence 'Ici c'est Paris' really means something special.

"So when I look back at all those great events here in Paris, I can only say these things purely out of my heart."