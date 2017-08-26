Emmanuel Adebayor extends contract with Istanbul Başakşehir

The 33-year-old has agreed a new deal with the Turkish outfit that will keep him in the club till 2020

Togo international, Emmanuel Adebayor has signed a three-year contract extension with Istanbul Başakşehir on Friday.

The lanky striker scored seven goals in 16 appearances last season to help Abdullah Avcı’s side to the second spot on the Süper Lig log.

The former Real Madrid forward took to the social media to share his excitement on the new deal.

“(I have) spent some very good months here in Istanbul. I couldn't ask for a better welcome and treatment from the Turkish population,” Adebayor tweeted.

“I'm very excited to announce that we'll be extending our journey together.

“Special thanks to everyone that is part of the club for putting trust in me, looking forward to making history together in the next 3 years.”

