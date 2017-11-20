Emmanuel Adebayor on Tomas Rosicky: 'If you said as much as "how are you" to him, he would then be injured'

The midfielder notably tore tendons in his knee in 2008 and admitted after recovery that he thought his career was over: Getty

Emmanuel Adebayor has accused former Arsenal team-mate Tomas Rosicky of being overly injury-prone, saying: “If you said as much as ‘how are you’ to him, he would then be injured for two-and-a-half months”.

Rosicky’s career at Arsenal was repeatedly marred by injuries, with the Czech missing a total of 990 days through rehabilitation.

The midfielder notably tore tendons in his knee in 2008 and feared at the time that his career was over.

Adebayor joined Arsenal in 2006, the same year as Rosicky, and spent three years playing alongside the Czech before leaving in 2009.

Rosicky spent 10 years at Arsenal (Getty) More

But the 33-year-old hasn’t been exactly forthcoming in his praise of Rosicky, calling out the midfielder for his lack of physicality and tendency to pick up injuries.

"I was the strongest player on the team, despite the fact that I weighed 73kg,” Adebayor recently told French reporters.

“Chelsea had Michael Essien and Michael Ballack in midfield. We had Rosicky. If you said as much as ‘how are you’ to him, he would then be injured for two-and-a-half months.”

Rosicky eventually left Arsenal in 2016 after 10 long injury-stricken years in north London. He joined Sparta Prague, a side he previously played for between 1998 and 2001, and currently has five league appearances to his name at the club.

