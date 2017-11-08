Emmanuel Amuneke appointed Sudanese club Al Khartoum head coach

The former Nigeria's U17 World Cup-winning handler will take charge of the Sudan Premier League outfit after agreeing on a two-year deal

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amuneke has taken charge as head coach of SC Khartoum on a two-year contract.

Amuneke, who was unveiled after putting pen to paper on Tuesday watched the Khartoum based outfit bow1-0 to Merreikh Nyala away from home.

He led Nigeria U17 team to win the 2015 U17 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile before failing to qualify for the African Youth Championship with the U20 squad.

Khartoum are sixth in the Sudan Premier League table with 46 points from 29 games - two points from the fourth spot with three games left to play.

He has been saddled with the responsibility of helping the team secure a continental club championship next year.